iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $362.35 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

