iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.35. The stock had a trading volume of 118,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

