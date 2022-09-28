iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 827.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,062. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $110.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

