iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $73,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.71. 19,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

