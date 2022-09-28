iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.52. 21,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,504. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.62 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

