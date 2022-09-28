iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.12

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.12 and last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 65597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

