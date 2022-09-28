iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,238. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.66 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

