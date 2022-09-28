iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.42

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 116004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 778,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 419,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

