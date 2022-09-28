iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 7,785.0% in September

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 7,785.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Amundi lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,008,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 657.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,684,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after buying an additional 1,462,137 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,659,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,918,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $485,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RING stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 126,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

