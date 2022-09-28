iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,575,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.