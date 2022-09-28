iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $25.60.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
