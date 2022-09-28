iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a growth of 658.2% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IBTD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000.

