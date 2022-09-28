iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a growth of 658.2% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
IBTD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.