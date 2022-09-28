iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 65.4% in September

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 160,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $50.38.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.