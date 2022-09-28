iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 65.4% in September

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 160,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000.

