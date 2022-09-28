iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. 1,184,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,416. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.