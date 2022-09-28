iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,947 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $111,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

AGG stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. 193,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,610. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.