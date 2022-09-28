iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $64,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

