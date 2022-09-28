iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lowered by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,332,619 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.