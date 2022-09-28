iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 58.2% in September

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of USIG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

