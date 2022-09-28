iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 58.2% in September

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of USIG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
