iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599,046 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,175 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,348,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,903,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IGSB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 62,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,236. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

