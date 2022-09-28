Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Iron Spark I Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISAA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 15,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Iron Spark I has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Iron Spark I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 209,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 31.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 28.2% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I during the second quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

