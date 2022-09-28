IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.
IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Activity at IPG Photonics
In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,450 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.4 %
IPGP stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
