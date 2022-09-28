Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 181.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 106,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VPV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,334. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

