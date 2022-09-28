Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWPGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

