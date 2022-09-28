Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Down 68.0% in September

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

