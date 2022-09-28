Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 4,729 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,221 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. 7,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

