Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 20,775 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.54. 126,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,977. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.97. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
