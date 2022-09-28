Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.65. 462,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

