Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 101 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 21.7% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.51. 400,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $141.95.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
