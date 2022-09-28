Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.41. 468,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $333.08 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

