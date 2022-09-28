Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.75. 204,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,571. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.79.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

