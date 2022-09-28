InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

