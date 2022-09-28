Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.89

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.89 and last traded at C$23.92, with a volume of 210248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.19.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.11.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.9799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

