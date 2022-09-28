Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,200 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the August 31st total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFSPF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Interfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. 13,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

