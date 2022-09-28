Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 871,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

