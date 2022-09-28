Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.