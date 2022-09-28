Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 138 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $11,966,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $206.10 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.