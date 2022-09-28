Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 194,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $12,839,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

CAT opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

