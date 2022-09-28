Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Sells 2,060 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) EVP Dale Burks sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $66,084.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 96,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

