Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 305 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $65,581.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.28. 74,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

