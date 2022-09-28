Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.48. 8,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.70. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.51.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
