Insider Buying: HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,157,943 Shares of Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,157,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $995,830.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,920,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,930.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
HyreCar Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of HYRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 2,066,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,604. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 598.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HyreCar (HYRE)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.