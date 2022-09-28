Insider Buying: HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,157,943 Shares of Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,157,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $995,830.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,920,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,930.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HyreCar Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of HYRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 2,066,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,604. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 598.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HyreCar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 1,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

