Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Acquires 1,125 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,265.50.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.78. 411,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.22.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Finning International Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. CIBC cut their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

