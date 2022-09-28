Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.62

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 6746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Innoviva Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $819.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Institutional Trading of Innoviva
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.