Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.62

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 6746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $819.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 417,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $659,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

