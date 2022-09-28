Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 456.7% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Wednesday. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,903. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039,416 shares in the company, valued at $16,519,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 256,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,411. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

