Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.72. 12,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,686. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

