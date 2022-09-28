Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IPHYF remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

