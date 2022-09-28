Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.24. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 275,766 shares trading hands.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $105.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,117,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

