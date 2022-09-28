Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 9,556 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $45.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74.
Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
