Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 9,556 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $45.80.

Industrias Bachoco Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Stories

