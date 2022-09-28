INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.80. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.