INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.80. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 96.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

