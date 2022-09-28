Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISMAY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $3.90 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Indra Sistemas Dividend Announcement

About Indra Sistemas

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

