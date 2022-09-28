Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISMAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Indra Sistemas Announces Dividend

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.